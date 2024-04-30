Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meet Savita Rani - Performing 'Jala Yoga' To Raise Voting Awareness

People from all walks of life are doing their bit to promote the awareness on voting - the best tool to celebrate biggest festival of democracy. One such activist is Yoga Trainer Savitha Rani. A pioneering figure in the realm of Jala Yoga, Rani has taken initiative aimed at inspiring social responsibility alongside her aquatic yoga prowess. As the general elections in India begin, Dr. Rani performed a special Jala Yoga session, emphasizing the importance of exercising the fundamental right to vote.

She has been practising for 20 years and has achieved remarkable feats in the practice of Jala Yoga, mastering 45 water asanas and setting records like an unprecedented 8-hour nonstop Jalayoga session. Her dedication to popularizing Jala Yoga extends to global platforms, including events like KumbhaMela 2022, showcasing her commitment to preserving and promoting this unique discipline.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Rani shared, “Yoga, ever since its origin, has been evolving continuously and has reached across the globe. Yoga means 'to unite'—to create a union between the mind, body, and spirit, as well as between the individual and the universe.”

Her passion for Jala Yoga was ignited over a decade ago when she accepted a challenge posed by her mother: to perform yoga on water. Despite the initial difficulties and numerous near-drowning experiences, Dr. Rani persevered, ultimately mastering the art through self-discipline and determination.

“Yoga on water is a combination of yoga, meditation, pranayama, and swimming,” Dr. Rani explained. “Performing various asanas on water requires focus, determination, and a strong gut to maintain balance. It took me over 5-6 years to master, but the rejuvenating experience it offers makes it all worthwhile.”

Recognizing the transformative power of yoga, especially on water, Dr. Rani has been steadfast in her mission to educate and inspire others. While she refrains from directly teaching due to the time-intensive nature of the practice, she eagerly imparts knowledge through lectures and workshops, spreading awareness about the benefits of Jala Yoga.

In her latest endeavor, Dr. Savitha Rani.M performed a special Jala Yoga session with a unique focus—to encourage citizens to fulfill their civic duty by participating in the general elections. Recognizing that voting is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of democracy, Dr. Rani seized the opportunity to leverage her platform and inspire others to exercise their democratic privilege.