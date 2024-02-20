Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi Led BJP To Finalise UP Roadmap In Delhi Today; Adityanath, Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Attend

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to finalize its comprehensive strategy for Uttar Pradesh today. The decision comes at a crucial time as the party gears up for the electoral battle in one of India's most politically significant states. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats and is considered key to power in Delhi. The state has played a key role in keeping Narendra Modi at the helm in Delhi.

Electoral Strategy and Rally Plans

As the electoral code of conduct is about to be enforced, the BJP's plan will outline the number of rallies to be held across Uttar Pradesh. The strategy aims to cover every Lok Sabha constituency in the state, ensuring a widespread campaign led by the party's top leadership.

Key Leaders to Convene

The meeting, expected to be the largest before the announcement of candidates, will feature prominent figures such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. Their discussions will focus on organizing rallies that encompass every constituency, setting the stage for a comprehensive electoral campaign.

Pre-Parliamentary Board Meeting

Ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary Board meeting, today's gathering in Delhi marks a pivotal moment for the UP BJP unit. The session aims to align state-level strategies with the central leadership's directives, ensuring a unified approach to the elections. Attendees include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baijayant Panda, Dharmapal Singh, Bhupender Chaudhary, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and various regional and state officials.

Responsibilities and Agenda

The Delhi meeting's outcomes will guide the BJP's efforts in Uttar Pradesh, with officials tasked with implementing the agreed-upon agenda. This strategic planning session is essential for the BJP as it seeks to consolidate its presence and campaign effectively in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

2019 And 2014 Poll Results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 71 seats riding on the Modi wave while in the 2019 elections, the party managed to won 62 seats, nine down from the 2014. Thus, the BJP is planning to win all the 80 seats this time to keep its mission 400 on. The BJP is aiming to win 370 seats itself and at least 30 seats for its allies thus hoping to achieve its objective of 'Abki Bar 400 Par'.