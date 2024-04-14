Lok Sabha Election 2024: Relief To Couples In Govt. Job, EC Exempts One Spouse From Election Duty

New Delhi: The Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has provided a sigh of relief to the couples who are employed in government jobs. According to the election commission's directives, if both spouses are in government service, only one of them will be assigned election duty in either of the elections. For this, they will have to submit a request letter to their district election officer.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, directives regarding government employees' duty have been issued. This directive has been issued by the main office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh. The directive states that if both spouses are in government service, they will not be assigned duty in both elections; only one of them will be assigned duty in the Lok Sabha elections. For this, a request letter must be submitted to the district election officer, and based on this, the district election officer will decide to exempt one of the spouses from duty.

According to the office of the Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh, all district election officers/assistant district election officers have been requested to direct one of the spouses to be exempted from election duty based on the request letter.

The Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has sent copies of its directive to the United Teachers Association, Ministerial Collectorate Employees Association, and United Teachers Association.

This time, elections will be held in 7 phases across the country, and the counting will take place on June 4, 2024. This will be the longest-running general election in India, lasting for 44 days. It's worth mentioning that speaking of Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in 7 phases for its 80 seats. In the first phase (April 19), voting will take place in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit constituencies.