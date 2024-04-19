Lok Sabha Election 2024: Top 10 Contests In Phase 1 Polls

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Elections are set to unfold today in 102 constituencies including 21 states and UTs. The first phase is going to witness the polls in prominent states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and others. Here is a list of the top ten prominent leaders who are all set to face the test of the electoral outset in the first phase of polls.

Nitin Gadkari

BJP candidate and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to contest the Lok Sabha 2024 Election from the Nagpur constituency of Maharashtra. He has played a role in the expansion of infrastructure in the country.

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Polls Jitendra Singh is going to contest from one of the most prominent Lok Sabha seats. Singh has been nominated from the Udhampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir and seeking a third consecutive win. He is contesting against Congress’s Chaudhary Lal Singh.

Bhupender Yadav

The Alwar constituency in Rajasthan is considered as a high-profile seat in the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls. BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is facing a challenge from Congress MLA Lalit Yadav. Both the party has fielded Yadav candidates for the Lok Sabha seat.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

BJP senior leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal seeking a fourth term victory against the Congress former minister Govind Ram Meghwal. The reserved SC constituency of Rajasthan's Bikaner is setting the stage for a Meghwal vs. Meghwal in the first phase of polls.

Kiran Rijiju

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju is contesting on a BJP ticket from Arunachal Pradesh where he faces former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress party.

K Annamalai

BJP's prominent face and state president K Annamalai is set to test the electoral out from the Coimbatore constituency of Tamil Nadu. He is contesting the polls against DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is all set to contest from Assam’s Dibrugarh agsinst Congress candidate Manoj Dhanowar. Sonowal replaced Central Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli.

Sanjeev Balyan

Uttar Pradesh is considered one of the most important states for Lok Sabha Polls. The saffron party has fielded Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar, opposed by SP’s Jat leader Harendra Malik and BSP’s Dara Singh Prajapati.

Karti Chidambaram

Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram is going to contest from Karnataka's Shivaganga Lok Sabha seat, where his father won seven times. He is contesting against BJP'sT Devanathan Yadav and AIADMK's Xavier Dass.

Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP candidate from South Chennai Lok Sabha seat Tamilisai Soundararajan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls 2024.