PAPPU YADAV

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat Days After Warning To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Pappu Yadav received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting him to seek security from Home Minister.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat Days After Warning To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Image: ANI

Days after Purnia Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav issued a warning to disband the Lawrence Bishnoi gang within 24 hours, the Congress leader has claimed a death threat from the gang itself. Soon after receiving the threat, Pappu Yadav wrote to the Bihar Police DGP and filed a complaint with the Purnia police.

The Congress leader further escalated his complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a letter to Shah, Yadav demanded more security saying that he has no faith in Bihar police.

