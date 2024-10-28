Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat Days After Warning To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Days after Purnia Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav issued a warning to disband the Lawrence Bishnoi gang within 24 hours, the Congress leader has claimed a death threat from the gang itself. Soon after receiving the threat, Pappu Yadav wrote to the Bihar Police DGP and filed a complaint with the Purnia police.

The Congress leader further escalated his complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a letter to Shah, Yadav demanded more security saying that he has no faith in Bihar police.