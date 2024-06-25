Lok Sabha Live Updates: NDA Vs Opposition On Speaker Post, Om Birla Vs K Suresh| Updates

The ruling NDA alliance is yet to name its candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker post despite the fact that the deadline for filing nominations for is 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Om Birla, the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, is the leading candidate for the position, sources said to Zee News Television. The INDIA opposition bloc will also nominate its candidate, likely to be Congress MP K Suresh after initially agreeing to support the government's choice.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had clarified on Tuesday that the INDIA bloc will only support the government's nomination if the opposition is given the deputy speaker's position. He also said that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh had yet to respond to the opposition's request for the post of deputy speaker. Gandhi also accused the BJP of insulting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament house, Gandhi said, "Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Govt constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire Opposition said that we would support the Speaker but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition."

"Rajnath Singh said that he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet...PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted...," he said.