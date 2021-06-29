हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Loni assault case: Karnataka High Court to hear Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari's plea against Ghaziabad police notice

A bench of Justice G Narendra also clarified that if Ghaziabad Police want to examine the petitioner, Twitter MD, they can do it through virtual mode. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 29. The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

Loni assault case: Karnataka High Court to hear Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari&#039;s plea against Ghaziabad police notice

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court will on Tuesday hear the petition of Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari against the notice issued by Ghaziabad Police under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asking him to physically appear before the police.

On June 24, the court heard the matter and granted interim relief to Twitter India MD Maheshwari and directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps against him till the next date of hearing in connection with the probe into the circulation of a viral video clip of an assault of an elderly man on the social media platform.

 

 

A bench of Justice G Narendra also clarified that if Ghaziabad Police want to examine the petitioner, Twitter MD, they can do it through virtual mode. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 29.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on June 16 filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

The following entities - The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami - without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities." 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTwitter IndiaManish MaheshwariLoni Assault caseGhaziabadUttar PradeshKarnataka
Next
Story

India records less than 40,000 daily new COVID-19 cases after 102 days, active count drops to 5.52 lakh

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day