Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26, no trust vote today

Amidst uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the house was adjourned till March 26. Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the house just after the governor finished his customary address. Governor Lalji in his address asked the MLAs to uphold democratic ideals and told the government to hold a floor test on Monday itself.

ANI photo

Bhopal: Amidst uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the house was adjourned till March 26. Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the house just after the governor finished his customary address. Governor Lalji in his address asked the MLAs to uphold democratic ideals and told the government to hold a floor test on Monday itself.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said that it will move the court if the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is not held on Monday. BJP's chief whip Narottam Mishra demanded floor as Chief Minister Kamal Nath maintained that in the current political situation it is very difficult to do so.

Earlier on Monday, the MLAs of both the Congress and the BJP arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid uncertainty over holding of a floor test. Many legislators were seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 26.

