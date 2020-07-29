Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, wife test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Ram Silawat on Tuesday (July 28) informed that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Silawat said that though he is showing no symptoms of the viral disease, he decided to underwent a test for coronavirus on the direction of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

कोई लक्षण ना होने पर भी मुख्यमंत्रीजी के निर्देश पर मैंने #COVID टेस्ट करवाया था।मेरी और मेरी धर्मपत्नी की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।मुझे विश्वास है आप सबकी शुभ कामनाओं से हम कोरोना को हराएंगे और फिर उसी संकल्प से कार्यक्षेत्र में उतरेंगे।मेरे साथियों से आग्रह है वे भी टेस्ट करवाए। — Tulsi Ram Silawat (@tulsi_silawat) July 28, 2020

It is to be noted that Chouhan was admitted to a hospital on Saturday (July 25) after testing positive for COVID-19. The chief minister had shared the information on social media and had announced that he has gone into quarantine. All close contacts of CM Chouhan were also moved in to quarantine.

"My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and after a test my report came out to be positive. I appeal to all my colleagues who came in contact with me to get their coronavirus test done. People who came close to me should go into self-quarantine," CM Chouhan had tweeted.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

"A COVID-19 infected person can be cured if he gets treatment on time. I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection every evening since March 25. I will try to participate in coronavirus status review meeting through video conference now," he added.

CM Chouhan had also announced that in his absence, the meeting will be attended by State Home Minister Dr Narottam Misra, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Dr PR Choudhary.