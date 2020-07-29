हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, wife test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Ram Silawat on Tuesday (July 28) informed that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Silawat said that though he is showing no symptoms of the viral disease, he decided to underwent a test for coronavirus on the direction of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It is to be noted that Chouhan was admitted to a hospital on Saturday (July 25) after testing positive for COVID-19. The chief minister had shared the information on social media and had announced that he has gone into quarantine. All close contacts of CM Chouhan were also moved in to quarantine.

"My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and after a test my report came out to be positive. I appeal to all my colleagues who came in contact with me to get their coronavirus test done. People who came close to me should go into self-quarantine," CM Chouhan had tweeted.

"A COVID-19 infected person can be cured if he gets treatment on time. I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection every evening since March 25. I will try to participate in coronavirus status review meeting through video conference now," he added.

CM Chouhan had also announced that in his absence, the meeting will be attended by State Home Minister Dr Narottam Misra, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Dr PR Choudhary. 

Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Coronavirus India Tulsi Ram Silawat
