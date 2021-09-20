Madhya Pradesh reopens schools at 50% capacity from today as COVID-19 cases decline in the state

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 from Monday (September 20, 2021) with 50 percent attendance. The decision to reopen the schools in the state was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While talking to ANI, a Madhya Pradesh school Principal assured that all the guidelines put in place by the authorities are being followed. "COVID-19 guidelines are being followed," says the Principal of a school.

Meanwhile, the happy faces of the children were a refreshing view. "It's good to be back in school," says Aliya Ali, a student.

The state authorities have directed the schools to follow the COVID-19 protocol to open the elementary classes. The guideline stated that the social distancing protocols and sanitization should be done properly on the premises. Additionally, if any parents don’t want to send the kids to the school, the administration should continue online classes.

“Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from September 20 with 50% attendance,” an official had said after the meeting.

On the other hand, the coronavirus caseload in Madhya Pradesh increased by eight to 7,92,394 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no fatality due to the virus was reported during the day, he said. The recovery count stands at 7,81,781 and there are 96 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

