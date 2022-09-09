NewsIndia
MAH LLB CET Result 2022 to be DECLARED tomorrow on cetcell.mahacet.org, here's how to check

The MAH CET 2022 law result will be declared for both three years and five years LLB programmes in the form of all India rank lists, scroll down for more details.

Sep 09, 2022

MAH CET Law Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MAH CET law result 2022 tomorrow, September 10, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MAH LLB CET Result 2022 on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Here's how to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022.
  3. Enter your application number and password
  4. Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen
  5. Download the scorecard and take the printout 

The MAH CET 2022 law result will be declared for both three years and five years LLB programmes in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). 

The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.

