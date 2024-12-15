Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA CABINET EXPANSION

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Begins At Raj Bhavan: Key Leaders Sworn In, Check Full List Here

BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule took oath along with Ganesh Naik and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

 

Trending Photos

Maharashtra’s newly-formed Mahayuti government expanded its cabinet ministry on Sunday, with key leaders taking oath at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Nagpur. Among those sworn in were BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP leaders Ganesh Naik and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule took oath as Cabinet Minister in the state government, at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur along with BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Pankaja Munde.

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde took oath today as Cabinet Ministers in the state government, while Shiv Sena leaders, including Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod and Uday Samant also took oath.

 

