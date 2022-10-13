Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round 1 Web Option Entry begins TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how to fill choices

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET cell will begin the web-option entry for the first round of centralized admission process, CSP today on mahacet.org. On October 15, 2022, the web options entry that opens now will close. Candidates must insert their preferences for both colleges and courses during this time. Candidates must visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org and click on the appropriate link in order to submit the web options. The link has not yet been made active.

Candidates must indicate their preferences for institutions and courses during the Maharashtra CET web option entry before the MHT CET 2022 CAP rounds.

Candidates may select up to 300 institutes and courses, ranking them in order of preference. However, the MHT CET 2022 option form will only be taken into account for the MHT CET allotment process after the candidate has verified it through their login. ALSO READ: JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY

MHT CET 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on CAP Portal link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Web Option Entry link available

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in order of preference

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission

The Provisional Category-Wise Seats or Seat Matrix will also be made available on October 18 by the state cell. During the period of October 19 to October 21, candidates will have the opportunity to accept or refuse seats.