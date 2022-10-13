JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to check

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP round 6 counseling is underway and round 6 seat allotment result is scheduled to be out today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination body previously allowed candidates who didn't even show up for the UPJEE Exam to register. Candidates had until October 12, 2022, to pay the fee, according the schedule. It was the final day for non-admitted candidates to register. Candidates are urged to have their roll numbers on hand in case they need to check the outcome of the seat allocation.

According to the official website, candidates who submitted for round 6 counselling through direct admission are not permitted to select any government institutes. ALSO READ:AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at aiapget.nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

JEECUP Counseling 2022: Important Dates

Registration for candidates who did not appear in UPHEE 2022 started on October 6 and ended on October 10, 2022

6th Round registration of candidates who were not Admitted upto 5th round ended on October 12, 2022

6th Round Choice filling and Locking by all candidates had to be done by October 12, 2022

6th Round of seat allotment result will be out on October 13, 2022

6th Round Document Verification will begin from October 14 and will end on October 16

JEECUP 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh page will be shown.

Once the page is opened all the latest news will be moving.

Go through JEECUP 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2022.

Download the Allotment Result using the login details.

Seat selection and locking for Round 6 should be completed by October 12. Candidates should be aware that they must select the options listed on the timetable. On October 13, 2022, the allotment results are expected to be released.