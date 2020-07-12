हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant asks HRD Ministry, UGC to cancel varsity exams after Amitabh Bachchan tests coronavirus positive

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant on Sunday (July12) said that Union Human Ressources Department Ministry should cancel the varsity exams as coronavirus COVId-19 pandemic has now entered into safe places like Raj Bhavan and superstar Amitab Bachchan's home. He also added that holding exams amid coronavirus outbreak is not safe for the students and the Unitversity Grants Commission should not play with the lives of students.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant asks HRD Ministry, UGC to cancel varsity exams after Amitabh Bachchan tests coronavirus positive

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant on Sunday (July12) said that Union Human Ressources Department Ministry should cancel the varsity exams as coronavirus COVId-19 pandemic has now entered into safe places like Raj Bhavan and superstar Amitab Bachchan's home. He also added that holding exams amid coronavirus outbreak is not safe for the students and the Unitversity Grants Commission should not play with the lives of students.

"Coronavirus enters evensafe places like Raj Bhavan, Bachchan's home.  Will the HRD ministry at least now cancel the exams? Why are you playing with the lives of students, UGC?" tweeted Samant.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-producer son Abhishek Bachchan were found to be positive for coronavirus on Saturday (July 11). The father-son duo is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital. They had informed people about the illness through their respective Twitter accounts.

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus, Nanavati Hospital informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Sunday morning. 

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the final-year examinations of Delhi University and other central universities across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the sake of our youths, I urge the PM to personally intervene and cancel final- year exams of DU and other central government universities and save the future," CM Kejriwal said in a letter to PM Modi.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise HRD Ministry and UGC to reconsider its decision to conduct mandatory exams for terminal classes in view of increasing COVID-19 cases.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaMaharashtraUGC
