Phone tapping case: Mumbai police record BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours

New Delhi: A team of the BKC cyber police in Mumbai recorded the statement of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for almost two hours at his residence on Sunday (March 13) in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones.

Talking to the media after recording his statement, Fadnavis said, “A police team recorded my statement in the transfer, posting case. I answered all questions. Maharashtra govt had been brushing aside the case for the past six months. I am a whistleblower of this case.”

“I submitted the documents regarding State's transfer case to Union Home Secretary. I haven't shared the documents with the media,” he stated.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is accused of illegally tapping phones of political leaders and senior officials when she was chief of the State Intelligence Department (SID). Former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

Further, the letter also mentioned details of intercepted phone calls, leading to the ire of the MVA government alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil took a dig at Fadnavis alleging that the BJP leader did not answer the questions sent to him by the police pertaining to the case.

“Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned but was sent a set of questions to answer. Today, a police team went to his residence as he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case,” Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Opposition is doing politics on this case. Till now, 5-6 notices have been given to Devendra Fadnavis. A case has been registered against 5 unknown persons. 24 people statements recorded till now and more will be recorded in the future,” Patil added.

On Saturday, Fadnavis had said he received a notice in which the Mumbai Police summoned him on Sunday in connection with the transfer, posting case.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV