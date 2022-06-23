Eknath Shinde, a Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, is sitting in Assam rebelling against the party. He claims to have 46 MLAs in his hands. As a result, the fate of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is now hanging. In such a situation, Uddhav Thackeray said in a Facebook Live that he is ready to resign. He also claimed that at least one MLA comes out and says, 'I don't like you.' After the Chief Minister's statement, Eknath Shinde made it clear that Uddhav will have to come out of the evil alliance. But the question arises as to why a four-time MLA like Eknath Shinde became such an anti-Uddhav? 5 reasons behind Eknath Shinde's Anti-Uddhav move are:

Getting alone

After Bal Thackeray's death, many of the old leaders of the party became a bit isolated. Eknath was also falling in that group. He was chairman of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray was interfering in his work. He was angry about it.

Security System

Shinde also had some grudges about the security arrangements. Eknath used to get Z category security. But he wanted Z-plus security like Uddhav Thackeray or Sharad Pawar. He also appealed to it. But it wasn't approved.

Alliance with NCP

On Wednesday too, Eknath from Assam said he was not joining the BJP. But Uddhav will have to come out of that evil alliance. According to political circles in Maharashtra, Shinde was not at all happy with the alliance with the NCP. This is because Shinde's statement was that the alliance with the NCP has damaged the future of the Shiv Sena.

'No Entry' to Matoshree

For the last two years, there has been some restriction on Eknath's entry to Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. As a result, a few days ago, it was understood that the distance between Uddhav-Eknath was increasing.

Battle for Hindutva

Eknath had recently come out against the party over the hindutva policy. In a tweet, he wrote that he wants to stick to Bal Thackeray's principles. He will not deviate from that goal for any political gain. Uddhav is withdrawing from Hindutva politics, Shinde alleged. To refute this allegation, Uddhav was forced to say in his speech today that the Shiv Sena is not moving away from the hindutva policy.