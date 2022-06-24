NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena workers will come on roads if…: Sanjay Raut’s warning to rebels

Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Raut said the process to disqualify 12 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs has been initiated. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
  • Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sainiks are yet to come on the roads.
  • Raut attacked BJP over Union minister Narayan Rane's remark on Sharad Pawar.
  • Sanjay Raut condemned the Rane's remark saying it is "not acceptable".

New Delhi: After urging the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior party leader Sanjay Raut warned that the rebel camp should realise that the Sainiks have yet not come on the roads and if needed the workers will take that route to fight the battle. “Eknath Shinde faction that's challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Raut further said the process to disqualify 12 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde has been initiated. “Process underway to disqualify 12 MLAs (of Eknath Shinde faction), their numbers are only on the papers. Shiv Sena is a big ocean such waves come and go,” the Rajya Sabha MP added. Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. The party filed a petition before Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly against the rebels. Reacting to the development, Shinde had said, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."

ALSO READShiv Sena calls key meet, says ready to consider quitting MVA alliance

The Shiv Sena leader also attacked BJP over a recent remark against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Union minister Narayan Rane in a tweet apparently directed at Pawar had alleged that the veteran leader was threatening the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and said if anything happened to them, there would be consequences. “Sharad Pawar is threatening the (rebel) MLAs that they should come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. They will definitely come and vote as per their will. If any harm comes to them, it will be difficult to go home. The MVA was formed to serve personal interests. Nobody should boast about its work," Rane said, as per PTI. Attacking BJP over Rane’s tweet, Raut questioned if such threats have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and  Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s support. 

Condemning the remark, Raut also said in a tweet, “A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA govt, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable.”

(With agency inputs)

