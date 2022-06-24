New Delhi: In a bid to ebb the rebellion, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday (June 23) said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is open to mulling leaving Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if the rebel MLAs return from Assam and put forward their grievances in front of the Chief Minister. Talking to reporters, Raut said the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde should return to Mumbai within 24 hours and the party will consider their demand of breaking the tie-up with Congress and NCP. "You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai within 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," PTI quoted Raut as saying.

The chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena added, "The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray.”

Later, Raut tried to assuage the dissenters and wrote on Twitter in Marathi, "Why wander aimlessly. The doors are open and issues can be resolved amicably through talks. Let's take a decision with self-respect instead of accepting slavery.”

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar said Raut made the comments to persuade the dissident MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, so they will come back to Mumbai. Expressing confidence in MVA’s majority to win a trust vote, he also said the fate of the MVA government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Pawar also accused the BJP for the ongoing crisis that has hit the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. "The fate of the MVA government will be decided in the Assembly, not in Guwahati (where the rebels are camping). The MVA will prove its majority on the floor of the House," the NCP chief added.

(With agency inputs)