Maharashtra rains: Search operations on for missing people in Satara

Pune: The rain intensity reduced in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday (July 25) and authorities continued search operations for those missing after landslides, while traffic remained suspended on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as a stretch in neighbouring Kolhapur was still inundated.

The death toll in rain-related incidents at Satara in western Maharashtra rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 people are still missing, officials said according to news agency PTI.

Till Saturday night, 11 bodies were recovered from Ambeghar village after a landslide there, six from Mirgaon village and four from Dhokawale village. Besides, seven people died in other rain-related incidents in Satara district, officials said.

The search operation at Dhokawale was completed on Saturday night, as per the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "The search operation for those missing has begun since morning. We will be able to complete the operation by noon. Since last evening, there is relief due to less or no rain which will help in speeding up the search operation."

As many as 379 villages in the district were affected due to heavy rains over the last three days and more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer places, as per the local administration.

In adjoining Kolhapur also, the rainfall activity ebbed and the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir came down to 52 feet, but it was still flowing above the danger mark of 43 feet, as per the district disaster cell.

"The vehicular traffic remained suspended on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as the stretch near Shiroli village continued to be inundated,” Kolhapur SP Shailesh Balkawade said.

District Guardian Minister Satej Patil on Saturday said over 74,000 people were shifted to safer places from the flood-hit regions.

Six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army were carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

In neighboring Sangli district, the Krishna river at Irwin bridge was flowing at 54.5 feet, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, according to the local administration.

