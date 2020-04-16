Maharashtra registers 165 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark

Maharashtra on Thursday (April 16) became the first state in India to register more than 3,000 coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases. The coronavirus confirmed cases in Maharashtra climbed to 3,081 cases after state reported 165 new patients on Thursday.

Out of the 165 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 107 cases were found in Mumbai, followed by 19 in Pune and 10 in Nagpur. According to Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 187 people have died in the state due to the coronavirus so far and 295 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, 117 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra, including 66 in Mumbai, 44 in Pune, two each in Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural and one each in Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Manwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

Data obtained from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, till April 14, the number of samples tested stood at 2,44,893, an increase of 27,339 from the corresponding figure till the previous day (2,17,554).

In a related development, the sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that nearly 6.5 lakh medical kits, including 3 lakh rapid antibody testing kits, is arriving soon from China.

The MEA has been regularly coordinating with foreign agencies to ensure vital medical supplies from other countries to tackle the COVID-19 challenge.