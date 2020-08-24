हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra reports 11,015 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 6,93,398

14,219 patients recovered on Monday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 5,02,490.

Maharashtra reports 11,015 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 6,93,398
File Photo (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday (August 24, 2020) reported 11,015 new COVID-19 infections, said Rajesh Tope, the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra.

Maharashtra that has been the worst COVID-19-hit state across India has now a total of 6,93,398 confirmed infections, of which, 1,68,126 are still active.

On the other hand, 14,219 patients were cured on Monday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 5,02,490.  The state's coronavirus recovery rate has now improved to 72.47 per cent.

In Mumbai, the total number of positive cases jumped to 1,37,091, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total includes 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recoveries and 7,439 deaths.
 

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 81 per cent.

 

India's coronavirus tally crossed 31-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, as per the Union Health Ministry's health bulletin released on Monday morning. The total number of COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours.

India in the last 24 hours also witnessed 57,469 coronavirus recoveries, that took the total number of recoveries across the country to more than 23 lakh.

Also read | India may surpass second worst-hit Brazil in COVID-19 tally within a month

