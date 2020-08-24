Maharashtra reports 11,015 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 6,93,398

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday (August 24, 2020) reported 11,015 new COVID-19 infections, said Rajesh Tope, the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra.

Maharashtra that has been the worst COVID-19-hit state across India has now a total of 6,93,398 confirmed infections, of which, 1,68,126 are still active.

On the other hand, 14,219 patients were cured on Monday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 5,02,490. The state's coronavirus recovery rate has now improved to 72.47 per cent.

Today,newly11015 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly14219 patients have been cured today,totally 502490 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are168126 The patient recovery rate in the state is72.47%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 24, 2020

In Mumbai, the total number of positive cases jumped to 1,37,091, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total includes 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recoveries and 7,439 deaths.



Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 81 per cent.

#CoronavirusUpdates

24-Aug; 6:00pm Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,025

Total Recovered Pts. - 1,11,084

Overall Recovery Rate - 81% Total Active Pts. - 18,263 Doubling Rate - 87 Days

Growth Rate (17 Aug-23 Aug) - 0.80%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 24, 2020

India's coronavirus tally crossed 31-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, as per the Union Health Ministry's health bulletin released on Monday morning. The total number of COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours.

India in the last 24 hours also witnessed 57,469 coronavirus recoveries, that took the total number of recoveries across the country to more than 23 lakh.

Also read | India may surpass second worst-hit Brazil in COVID-19 tally within a month