India’s COVID-19 total recoveries cross 23 lakh, active cases at 7.1 lakh

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours witnessed 57,469 coronavirus recoveries, that took the total number of recoveries across the country to more than 23 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry's health bulletin released on Monday (August 24, 2020)

As of now, 23,38,035 patients have recovered from COVID-19 which according to the Union Health Ministry has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of "TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively through surveillance and contact tracing and TREATING efficiently".

"Focus on Standard of Care protocol including the use of non-invasive oxygen, better-skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, and improved ambulance services have led to improved recovery rate among the severe and critical COVID patients. Those in home isolation, being medically supervised and monitored, are also recovering at a fast pace," said Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate now stands at 75.27% reflecting that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months.

India has recorded more than 16 lakh (16,27,264) recoveries than the active cases (7,10,771 which are under active medical care).

The COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate has also been on a steady downward trajectory as it has further dipped to 1.85% on Monday.

"A major role in India's substantial rate of recovering and declining case fertility rate has been played by the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise being conducted by AIIMS New Delhi in active collaboration with Ministry of Health," stated Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the National e-ICU is held twice a week- on Tuesday and Friday, and covers ICU doctors of COVID hospitals in States and answers their queries related to COVID-19 treatment. So far 14 such National e-ICUs have been held covering 117 hospitals of 22 States across the country.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed 31-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 61,408 infections.

The total number of COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours