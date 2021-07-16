Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 declared at mahahsscboard.in, here’s direct link to check scores

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 SSC result 2021. As many as 1, 04, 633 students have received more than 90 percent marks while the results of 4,952 students have been withheld, said reports.

Although the results have been declared, students will be able to check their scores only after 1 pm. The class 10 result will be available to download at the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad shared steps to check scores on Twitter. In the tweet, Varsha Gaikwad also revealed that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the next couple of improvement exams soon.

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

