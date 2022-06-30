NewsIndia
Maharashtra still in the hands of 'Shiv Sena', Check the probable list of Cabinet ministers in Eknath Shinde's government

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis said that on the issue of Hindutva, the BJP decided to support Eknath Shinde keeping in mind the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

  • Before the formation of the new government, the final decision will be taken on a number of issues.
  • There will also be a detailed discussion on who will be given which portfolio in the meeting.
  • Uddhav resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night after nearly two weeks of tension.

Maharashtra still in the hands of 'Shiv Sena', Check the probable list of Cabinet ministers in Eknath Shinde's government

Not Devendra Fadnavis, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra is Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis announced his name as the new chief minister after he submitted his proposal to form the government at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Shinde will be sworn in at 7.30 pm. 

Fadnavis accompanied Shinde to Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also gave them a sweets in return. After this, Fadnavis and Shinde faced the media. Fadnavis said, "In the assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the polls. People wanted a Shiv Sena-BJP government. The Shiv Sena had promised to form the government with the BJP. The MVA government has also not developed the state."

Fadnavis also said that on the issue of Hindutva, the BJP decided to support Shinde keeping in mind the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is Eknath Shinde. The BJP will support Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra will be led by Eknath Shinde." However, even though Fadnavis is seen as the hero of the Shiv Sena's rebellion, he is not joining Shinde's cabinet. Shinde will be sworn in only on Thursday. 

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's Cabinet

According to reports so far, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Dada Patil, senior party leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, former Mumbai Mahajan president Ashish Shelar, Praveen Darekar, backward class leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vijaykumar Deshmukh, Ganesh Naik, Radhakrishna VK Patil, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Ravindra Chavan, Ashok Uike, Suresh Khade, Jaikumar Rawal, Atul Dave, Devyanirande, Randhir Savarkar and Madhuri Misal are set to get ministerial berths. The BJP has 25 MLAs, and 13 MLAs from the Shinde camp, are reportedly set to get ministerial berths. 

The BJP is meeting again in Maharashtra in the evening. Before the formation of the new government, the final decision will be taken on a number of issues. There will also be a detailed discussion on who will be given which portfolio in the meeting. Uddhav resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night after nearly two weeks of tension. He also gave up membership of the Legislative Council. Uddhav announced his resignation on Facebook Live. 

