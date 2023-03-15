'Maharashtra Was Not Shaped By Modi Ji...': Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Alleges 3 Pillars Of Democracy Have Collapsed Under Saffron Regime

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and Ex Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi and BJP. Uddhav said that ''Maharashtra was not shaped by Modi ji but by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He alleged that the three pillars of democracy have collapsed. "Media has Lotus in their hand instead of pen. Only hope left is Judiciary & Supreme Court. Judiciary won’t let the downfall of justice happen," Sena (UBT) Chief said while interacting with reporters in the legislature area.

Reminding the BJP of Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra, Uddhav said "When BJP started Rath yatra, we supported them. They had only 2 MPs. Advani was their face. But when govt had to be formed and they wanted support from Jayalalithaa & others, other parties opposed Advani's face for sake of secularism & Atal ji became PM. So who left Hinduism, Shivsena or BJP."

"Discontent In Political Party Not Sufficient Ground For Guv To Call For Floor Test": SC On Sena Case

Calling for a trust vote merely on the ground of differences between MLAs of a ruling party can topple an elected government, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday, adding the governor of a state cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular result. "It will be a sad spectacle for democracy," a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said while taking forward the hearing on the events that unfolded during the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by a revolt in the then undivided Shiv Sena by MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde.

The bench made the observations after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra governor, narrated the sequence of events and said there were various materials before the governor including a letter signed by 34 Shiv Sena MLAs, a letter from Independent lawmakers withdrawing support to the Uddhav Thackeray government, and another of the Leader of the Opposition that prompted him to order a trust vote.

B S Koshyari, who was then the governor of Maharashtra, had asked Thackeray to face a floor test to prove his majority. Thackeray, however, resigned in the face of imminent defeat, paving the way for appointment of Shinde as the new chief minister.