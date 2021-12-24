हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

Omicron: Maharashtra issues new COVID guidelines. Check list of curbs here

The curbs come as Maharashtra’s Omicron tally crossed the 100 mark on Friday.

Omicron: Maharashtra issues new COVID guidelines. Check list of curbs here

New Delhi: Ahead of Christmas Day, Maharashtra on Friday (December 24) announced fresh restrictions in the state during the festive season. The curbs come as Maharashtra’s Omicron tally crossed the 100 mark with 108 total infections.

From the ban on gatherings to vaccination mandates, here is what will be allowed in Maharashtra during the Christmas and New Year festivities amid Omicron spread.

  • Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state are prohibited from 9 pm-6 am.
  • Only 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings.
  • Gyms, theatres, spas, hotels and cinema halls can operate only with 50% capacity.
  • For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space whichever is less.
  • The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight, an official release said late Friday evening.
  • At a sports event, the number of people cannot exceed 25 per cent of the venue's capacity

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The daily COVID-19 cases went up by more than 200 compared to Thursday.

