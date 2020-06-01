हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Major reshuffle in West Bengal BJP unit, Chandra Bose shunted out

Chandra Bose, a grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, was the vice president of the BJP Bengal unit but his name does not appear in the latest list.

Major reshuffle in West Bengal BJP unit, Chandra Bose shunted out
File Photo

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday made some organisational changes in the party's West Bengal unit, shunting out Chandra Bose who had gone against party line on various occasions in the last few month. 

Chandra Bose, a grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, was the vice president of the BJP Bengal unit but his name does not appear in the latest list. He has not been given any other post in the organisation.

Instead, MPs Arjun Singh and Subhash Sarkar have promoted and appointed vice president. MP Locket Chatterjee has been appointed general secretary of the party's state unit.
Earlier in January, Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as the president of the Bengal unit. 

The BJP now has 12 vice presidents and five general secretaries. Subhash Sarkar, Bishwapriya Raichaudhury, Pratap Banerjee, Rajkamal Pathak, Bapi Mitra, Ritesh Tiwari, Jay Prakash Mazumdar, Arjun Singh, Anindya Banerjee, Dipen Pramanik, Bharati Ghosh and Mafuza Khatoon have been appointed as vice president. 

Five general secretaries are: Sayantan Basu, Locket Chatterjee, Jyotirmoy Mahato, Sanjay Singh and Rathindranth Basu.

Agnimitra Paul has been given the charge of Mahila Morcha. 

Tags:
West BengalBJPChandra BoseAmit ShahKolkataMamata Banerjeem Subhash SarkarLocket Chatterjee
Next
Story

NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra amid cyclonic warning
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day