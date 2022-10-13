NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on asur idol depicting Mahatma Gandhi: 'I didn't say anything because...'

A huge controversy erupted after religious organisation All India Hindu Mahasabha allegedly depicted Mahatma Gandhi in an `asura` idol at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata during Durga Puja. 

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on asur idol depicting Mahatma Gandhi: 'I didn't say anything because...'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed the act of depicting Mahatma Gandhi as asur by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha during Durga Puja in Kolkata as 'shameful'. Breaking her silence on the issue, Mamata said, "During Durga Puja, an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi was showcased in place of Asura. What punishment should be given to them? Public will reply to such shameful act. I was very disappointed but didn't say anything because there could've been protests during Puja".

The idol of asura resembling Mahatma Gandhi was installed at the pandal, following which a complaint with the Kolkata Police to was filed. Later, changes were made to the idol of asura following the intervention of the Kolkata Police.

Also Read: "Hate-Agenda" disrespects Mahatma Gandhi

Outraged over the installation of the idol at southwest Kolkata, people on social media sought immediate arrest of Hindu Mahasabha leaders who organised the Durga puja.

Organisers Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, however, claimed that it was a "coincidence" that the Mahishasur idol, which had a bald head and was dressed in a white dhoti and round glasses, bore resemblance to Gandhi, but social media was not convinced.

Live Tv

Mamata BanerjeeDurga Pujaasur idolmahatma gandhi asur idolAkhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra