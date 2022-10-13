Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on asur idol depicting Mahatma Gandhi: 'I didn't say anything because...'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed the act of depicting Mahatma Gandhi as asur by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha during Durga Puja in Kolkata as 'shameful'. Breaking her silence on the issue, Mamata said, "During Durga Puja, an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi was showcased in place of Asura. What punishment should be given to them? Public will reply to such shameful act. I was very disappointed but didn't say anything because there could've been protests during Puja".

The idol of asura resembling Mahatma Gandhi was installed at the pandal, following which a complaint with the Kolkata Police to was filed. Later, changes were made to the idol of asura following the intervention of the Kolkata Police.

Outraged over the installation of the idol at southwest Kolkata, people on social media sought immediate arrest of Hindu Mahasabha leaders who organised the Durga puja.

Organisers Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, however, claimed that it was a "coincidence" that the Mahishasur idol, which had a bald head and was dressed in a white dhoti and round glasses, bore resemblance to Gandhi, but social media was not convinced.