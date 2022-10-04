A controversy has erupted after religious organisation All India Hindu Mahasabha allegedly depicted Mahatma Gandhi in an `asura` idol at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata`s Ruby by-pass. The idol of asura resembling Mahatma Gandhi was installed at the pandal, following which a complaint with the Kolkata Police to was filed. Later, changes were made to the idol of asura following the intervention of the Kolkata Police.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the "hate" and "polarisation" that led to such a shameful incident in Kolkata.

Outraged over the installation of the idol at southwest Kolkata, people on social media sought immediate arrest of Hindu Mahasabha leaders who organised the Durga puja.

Organisers Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, however, claimed that it was a "coincidence" that the Mahishasur idol, which had a bald head and was dressed in a white dhoti and round glasses, bore resemblance to Gandhi, but social media was not convinced.

"Immediately arrest the officials of Hindu Mahasabha for depicting Mahatma Gandhi as asura in a Durga Puja at Kolkata," tweeted one Atanu Chakravarty, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the incident, Congress leader Bagchi filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that the move by the Hindu Mahasabha was an act of "sedition" and "detrimental to national integrity".

He also asked the police to stop the puja at the said location immediately."I have lodged a complaint against Chandrachur Goswami and the other functionaries of the state unit, because the idol of asura has been depicted as Mahatma Gandhi who is the father of the nation.

This act determines sedition and is completely detrimental to national integrity. So a complaint has been lodged at the police station to file a zero FIR and take the necessary steps. It has also been stated in the complaint that the puja needs to be immediately stopped.

I have filed the complaint after a discussion with state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," he said in a video.Earlier, Congress condemned the incident and demanded the "strictest" action against the organisers of the puja.

"All India Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata has wrongly depicted Mahatma Gandhi in Durga Puja pandal. This is a crime we strongly condemn this. Strictest action should be taken against the organisers. We are not tweeting that picture. There is no place for this picture, this thinking in any corner of the world," Congress tweeted.