हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Mamata takes potshots at Uttar Pradesh, says 'bodies floated downstream to Bengal from UP polluted waters'

A number bloated corpses were found floating in the river in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking panic among locals who depend on the Ganga for agricultural purposes and other basic needs. 

Mamata takes potshots at Uttar Pradesh, says &#039;bodies floated downstream to Bengal from UP polluted waters&#039;
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (June 21) said several bodies have floated to the state downstream river Ganga from Uttar Pradesh and polluted the waters. She also pointed out that the decomposed bodies were spotted in the river in Malda district, and the state government has "performed the last rites of some of them".

"Several bodies have floated downstream to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh. In Malda, we have spotted quite a few bodies. We performed the last rites of some of them with due respect," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

River Ganga flows through the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal before finally meeting the Bay of Bengal.

A number bloated corpses were found floating in the river in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking panic among locals who depend on the Ganga for agricultural purposes and other basic needs. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalUttar PradeshMamata BanerjeeFloating corpsesdead bodies in riverCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

ICAI releases admit card for CA July exam 2021 on icai.org, here's how to download hall ticket

Must Watch

PT17M35S

Special Report: Conversion racket busted in Uttar Pradesh