Man arrested for molesting Mumbai woman inside ATM

Mumbai: A man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman inside an ATM in Mumbai's Mulund.

The arrest was made by the Mumbai Police after the woman lodged a complaint in connection to the incident. She also tweeted a video of his indecent behaviour. A case has been registered by the police under sections 354, 354(A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the woman went to withdraw some cash at the ATM to pay an auto rickshaw she had boarded. However, due to some glitch, she could not take out cash. It was when the accused came and offered to help but she refused to take any help from him but he kept on insisting, following which he misbehaved with her.

The woman, however, had captured the entire incident on her phone and on learning it, the accused fled the spot.

The police soon arrived there and the woman produced the evidence to them after which, he was arrested.