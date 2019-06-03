Maneka Gandhi visits Sultanpur, refuses to comment on why she was not made minister

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Sunday visited her parliamentary constituency Sultanpur and thanked the people for electing her to Lok Sabha. Maneka Gandhi arrived in Sultanpur for the first time after her convincing victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha poll. Maneka is on a three-day tour of Sultanpur. During her interaction with the people of Sultanpur, the BJP leader talked about development for every section of society.

The former women and child development minister also said a person who is a senior Lok Sabha MP and who wins with a big margin is made the Protem Speaker and she is also one of them. Speculations are rife that Maneka Gandhi would be appointed the Protem Speaker. On being asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not include her in his Council of Ministers this time, Maneka Gandhi preferred not to give a direct answer. "You can get the answer from the people of Sultanpur," she said. When asked why the BJP also overlooked her son Varun Gandhi, who is an MP from Pilibhit in UP, was also not given a ministerial berth, Maneka also did not give a direct answer and walked away.

Talking about the law and order situation in Sultanpur, the newly elected MP said that she will take steps to ensure that criminal activities are stopped in the district. Maneka is also scheduled to meet some senior police officials of the district during her three-day stay in Sultanpur to hold discussions over this matter.