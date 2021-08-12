Manhandling of women MPs: Ask Piyush Goyal, what's the point of deploying so many marshals in the House, asks Congress' Chhaya Verma

New Delhi: The alleged manhandling of women MPs in the Parliament continue to remain a point of contention between the ruling party and the Opposition. on Thursday (August 12), leaders of 11 opposition parties accused the government of deliberately derailing Parliament. They alleged that opposition MPs, including women members were manhandled by outsiders, who were not part of Parliament security.

"Our one MP got injured during yesterday's incident in the Upper House. They were manhandled. Ask Piyush Goyal that what's the point of deploying so many marshals in the House," Congress MP Chhaya Verma was quoted by ANI as saying.

Addressing the issue where the new Congress Whip in Rajya Sabha was seen jostling with a female marshal, Verma said, "Who is responsible for this incident? Running Parliament proceedings is government's responsibility. We're just putting people's voices in Parliament. This will happen if their voices will not be heard."

Earlier, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has expressed dismay over the way women MPs were manhandled at the Upper House. "In my entire parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today in the Upper House. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is very sad and painful, its an attack on democracy," Pawar had said.

Chaya Verma had also said, "I was pushed by male marshals and subsequently I fell on Phulo Devi Netam who fell on the floor in the House while I was trying to make way."

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "Insurance Amendment Bill to privatise GIC was passed in RS with a large force of security personnel present. The Govt refused to send it to a Select Committee, a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious."

(With Agency inputs)

