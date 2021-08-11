In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way women MPs were attacked today in Rajya Sabha: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Mayhem in Parliament continued with some more ruckus on Wednesday (August 10), with both the Centre and Opposition trading blames for the pandemonium. But what was the gravest of all complaints was the fact that women MPs were manhandled at Rajya Sabha.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "In my entire parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today in the Upper House. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is very sad and painful, its an attack on democracy." Congress MP Chaya Verma said, "I was pushed by male marshals and subsequently I fell on Phulo Devi Netam who fell on the floor in the House while I was trying to make way."

In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today (in Rajya Sabha). More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy: NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Parliament pic.twitter.com/KxPkewz171 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, "Insurance Amendment Bill to privatise GIC was passed in RS with a large force of security personnel present. The Govt refused to send it to a Select Committee, a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious."

After the incident, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, but not before a major face-off between the opposition and the government with both blaming each other for the disruption of proceedings.

In the Upper House, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded that the Chairman should constitute a special committee to enquire about the behaviour of the MPs, as was done in the Lok Sabha in the past and "strict action should be taken... mere suspension will not work".

He added, "Opposition's intentions were on full display today in the way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff and the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff," said Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, the tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament was on Wednesday curtailed by two days even as an anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House equating the act of some opposition MPs to "sacrilege in temple of democracy" and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying he was "extremely hurt" by continuous disruptions.

(With Agency inputs)

