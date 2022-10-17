'Manish Sisodia will be in jail till December 8': Arvind Kejriwal links CBI summons to Gujarat polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 17, 2022) linked the ongoing CBI probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Kejriwal opined that Sisodia would be 'kept in jail' till December 8 when the poll results will be released. Delhi CM’s statement comes as AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached the CBI headquarters for questioning in the excise policy case.

"Gujarat results will be out on December 8. These people will keep Sisodia in jail till then. So that he does not go for campaigning in Gujarat elections," the Delhi CM said.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022

Earlier today, Kejriwal had likened the other leader to Bhagat Singh, dubbing this the "second fight for freedom".

Kejriwal tweeted, “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's lofty intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave the poor a hope for a brighter future by giving a good education.”

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2022

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann are slated to address public meetings in poll-bound Gujarat today.