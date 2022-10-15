NewsIndia
MATHURA RAPE CASE

Mathura: Man rapes 10 yr old girl, kills her, later admits to crime

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said, "We arrested Satish (40) of Krishna Nagar locality within 24 hours of the incident." "The accused lured the victim and took her to a secluded place where he raped and murdered her on Thursday," the SSP said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:04 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mathura: Man rapes 10 yr old girl, kills her, later admits to crime

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl, hours after her body was found naked at a secluded place here. The accused, who is from the same locality as the girl, has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said, "We arrested Satish (40) of Krishna Nagar locality within 24 hours of the incident." "The accused lured the victim and took her to a secluded place where he raped and murdered her on Thursday," the SSP said.

Live Tv

Mathura rape caseMathura Minor Rape CaseRape Cases Of Minors In Mathura

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car