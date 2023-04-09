Maximum Temperatures To Rise By 3-5 Degrees Celsius Across The Country Next Week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Sunday that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 58 per cent, according to the weather agency.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies for the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The weather office has also forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 3-5 days. However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the said period. Northeast India and the western Himalayan region will have normal temperatures during the same period, according to the IMD.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9 and over Kerala during the next five days.

The drop in temperature in Delhi comes as a relief to the residents, who have been facing the scorching heat of the summer season. The cooler weather may also provide some respite from the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions against lightning strikes and gusty winds during thunderstorms. It has also urged the public to stay updated on the weather forecast and follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities.