New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, at an event in Delhi, made remarks on the CBI raid that took place at his home on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Referring to the CBI officials as 'unwanted and uninvited guests', AAP leader Sisodia said that he is meant to take part in events and not be subjected to raids.

However, he praised the officers for behaving 'very nicely'. As quoted by ANI, he said, "CBI officers came to my residence y'day. They also raided Education Ministry's Dy CM office. All officers, in both places, were great people. They behaved very nicely. They had to obey orders from high command, but I'd like to thank them to have behaved so nicely."

Defending the Delhi Excise policy, he said, "Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency & sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi govt would've been getting at least Rs 10,000cr every year."

According to Sisodia, the problem that the BJP has isn't with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy scam but Arvind Kejriwal.

"Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal... whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence & office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal... I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," he said.

"Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me... we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us... the elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP," he further said hinting at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Manish Sisodia's home raided by CBI

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia's residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case

Speaking to the reporters after the CBI officials left his residence following a 14-hour-long raid, Sisodia said, "CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused."