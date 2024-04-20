Meet IAS Himanshu Gupta, Son Of Tea Seller, Who Cracked UPSC Exam Without Coaching

New Delhi: IAS Himanshu Gupta's journey from humble beginnings to the prestigious position of an IAS officer mirrors the plot of a Bollywood blockbuster. Hailing from Sitarganj in the Udhamsingh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu spent his early years in a small town in the Bareilly district, where his father, a former laborer turned tea vendor, struggled to make ends meet.

Despite the considerable distance to his school, a 70-kilometer round trip each day, Himanshu persisted in his education, assisting his father at the tea stall upon his return. Financial hardship loomed over his childhood, compelling him to supplement the family income by offering tuition classes.

Despite these challenges, Himanshu completed his Class 10 and 12 education and secured admission to Hindu College, Delhi University. To support his family, he took up a position as a research scholar at a government college.

Yet, his ultimate ambition was to join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Determined to achieve this goal without the aid of costly coaching, Himanshu undertook rigorous self-study. After three attempts, his perseverance paid off when he secured AIR-139, earning him the coveted title of an IAS officer.

Today, Himanshu Gupta serves as the newly appointed Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication.