Meet IAS Officer Pradeep Singh, A Farmer's Son Who Worked Round-The-Clock To Crack UPSC Exam

NEW DELHI: Cracking the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream of millions of Indian youth. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear in the UPSC exam from across the country. However, only a select few finally manage to crack the extremely tough civil services exam. Pradeep Singh is one such IAS aspirant who made his dream come true. This boy from Haryana got the 1st rank in the UPSC exam in 2019.

Pradeep Singh: Family Background

Pradeep Singh hails from Haryana’s Sonepat district. He is a son of a middle-income farmer. His father Sukhbir Singh is the former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block. Pradeep’s father served as village Sarpanch twice and grandfather once. His mother is a housemaker. His elder brother Ajit is married and his younger sister Manisha is a post-graduate in Mathematics. They currently reside in Omax City in Sonepat.

Pradeep Singh: Education & Career

The UPSC topper had his early schooling in a government school at his native Tewri village and later his family shifted to Sonepat. After 12th, he did graduation in engineering from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) in Sonepat’s Murthal. Pradeep had cleared the UPSC civil services exam earlier and was training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana before the 2019 UPSC exam results were declared.

Pradeep Singh: Inspiration

Pradeep took inspiration from his father, who encouraged him to become an IAS officer and do something for the poor farmers of the country. Besides his family, he credits his friends who helped him in cracking the UPSC exam.

Pradeep Singh: Success Mantra

Sharing his success mantra, Pradeep Singh said that he kept his focus on covering the targeted syllabus every day. He says that preparation for UPSC demands consistency. After completing his graduation, Pradeep took coaching for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and got his first job as an Income Tax officer in Delhi five years ago. In his third attempt, Pradeep Singh got 260th rank and became an Indian Revenue Officer in Faridabad.

In an interview, Pradeep Singh said that it was very difficult for him to strike a balance between his preparation for IAS and his government training at the same time. Interestingly, Pradeep also took the help of YouTube for his IAS preparation and watched useful videos while commuting to the office every day.