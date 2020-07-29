Meet Srinagar's COVID-19 warrior; an ambulance driver who also helps with funeral rites

Srinagar: An ambulance driver from Srinagar is being hailed a coronavirus warrior for his selfless service in not only ferrying thousands of COVID-19 patients to hospitals but also for assisting in funeral rites of the dead COVID-19 patients.

Jamil Ahmed had been assigned the job to carry COVID-19 infected patients to hospital in some cases ended up digging graves for the dead as their relatives refused to come forward for fear of contracting the infection. He has, so far, driven more than 8,000 COVID positive patients to hospitals in Srinagar. Out of 302 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, 85 people died in Srinagar and 70 of them were taken to crematorium by him. Jamil's ambulance is now kept only for COVID patients.

According to Jamil, the fear of COVID is so high that when an ambulance siren buzzes the grave diggers flee from the cemetery leaving their tools behind. He then completes the unfinished job of digging graves. He says my work will be rewarded by God.