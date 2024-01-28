Following a resignation in the morning and a subsequent oath-taking ceremony in the evening, Nitish Kumar has assumed the role of Bihar's ninth Chief Minister. This event marked the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar. Alongside Nitish Kumar, two Deputy Chief Ministers and six Cabinet Ministers, including Sumit Kumar Singh, were sworn in.

Why Nitish Favors Sumit Kumar Singh

Sumit Kumar Singh, an independent MLA from the Chakai constituency, has been inducted into Nitish Kumar's cabinet, being the only independent MLA in Bihar. He is the son of Narendra Singh, a prominent politician in Bihar, and is recognized as one of the state's most educated legislators. This section explores the reasons behind his inclusion in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

The Dynamics of Nitish Kumar's New Cabinet

The new government under Nitish Kumar features Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the BJP. Other members include Prem Kumar from the BJP, and ministers from JD(U) and HAM, with Sumit Kumar Singh joining as an independent member. The cabinet exhibits a diverse caste representation with five OBCs, two Bhumihars, one Rajput, and one Scheduled Caste minister. Sumit Kumar Singh is notably the sole minister from the Rajput community.

Three Generations of Singh's Family Holding Chakai Assembly Seat

The Singh family, with Sumit Kumar Singh now as a representative, has maintained control over the Chakai assembly seat for three generations. His grandfather, Shri Krishna Singh, and father, Narendra Singh, have both served as legislators from this seat. Sumit Kumar Singh, an alumnus of Hindi Vidyapeeth, Deoghar, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, has also previously served as a minister in Nitish Kumar's government, handling the Science and Technology Department.

Sumit Kumar Singh's Political Journey

Sumit Kumar Singh initially won the Bihar Assembly Election of 2010 from the Chakai constituency on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket. He later contested as an independent in 2015 and then again in 2020, securing victory and a ministerial position in the NDA government.

Family Legacy in Politics

Born on February 1, 1984, in Jamui district, Bihar, Sumit Singh's political lineage is notable. His father, the late Narendra Singh, held ministerial positions in both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar's governments. He was also the state president of the Lok Janshakti Party in 2005. Sumit Kumar Singh's political career is complemented by his two brothers, who have also been MLAs.

Sumit Kumar Singh, affectionately known as Bicky Singh in his constituency, is celebrated for his developmental efforts, earning him the moniker 'Vikas Purush' (Development Man) among his supporters.