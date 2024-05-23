Mehbooba Mufti fiercely attacked the National Conference and Omar Abdullah, stating that from independence till today, Omar and his party have surrendered to the center. From weakening Article 370 to rigging elections, the decisions taken by the NC have led to the deaths of thousands of people in Kashmir.

On the last day of the election campaign for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mehbooba visited her father's mausoleum. After seeking his blessings for her victory, she spoke to journalists and attacked Omar and his party in response to the allegations made by Omar Abdullah.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "Omar Abdullah's party has made all the decisions regarding Kashmir since independence, which I do not call decisions but surrenders. All the wrong decisions, including election rigging, have caused the deaths of thousands of Kashmiris. Taking a dig at Omar, she said, 'And today he accuses me of being in hand and glove with the center.'"

Mufti continued, "NC has ruled for decades. Tell me one decision they have taken for the benefit of the people. They only want to rule; when did they care about Kashmir or its people? First, they merged with India after independence, then they formed an alliance with Congress to form the government, and later joined hands with BJP for their own benefit. When they were in power, merging with India was fine; now that they have lost power, they call the merger wrong."

"PDP has always made the center bow down, unlike NC. Be it Congress or BJP, PDP has always worked on its own terms. PDP came to power and achieved a lot in a short period. Whatever work PDP did in the alliance agenda, let Omar Abdullah do one of those. He (NC) had 60 MLAs, yet their proposal for autonomy was thrown into the dustbin."

Mufti added, "Compared to NC, PDP ruled for a short time, but we abolished cases against thousands of youths. We forced BJP to talk to Pakistan and separatists. Article 370 was not even touched during our tenure. We brought a parliamentary delegation to Kashmir to talk to the separatists. If the Hurriyat did not respond to them, what could Mehbooba Mufti do about it?"

Mehbooba stated, "For the last five years, since Article 370 was removed, NC has been demanding only one thing—that elections should be held so they can regain power. But we have raised our voice and told the center that they betrayed Kashmir by removing the article."

Mufti appealed to the people of her constituency to remember what has been done to them since August 19, 2019, and to respond to all those actions by voting against the center.

The fate of Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, will be decided on May 25 in the sixth phase of elections. Mehbooba will be pitted against NC's Gujjar leader Mian Altaf and Apni Party's Zafar Manhas.