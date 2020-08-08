Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude shakes Odisha's Berhampur

BHUBANESWAR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Berhampur district in Odisha on Saturday (July 8) morning, National Centre for Seismology said. People in parts of the city rushed out of their houses after experiencing the quake. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far from the region.

As per the data provided by government nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country, the mild tremors occurred at around 7:10 am on Saturday. It occurred some 73 kilometres West South-West of Berhampur.

Earlier in the day, another medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Sonitpur in Assam at around 5:26 am.

On July 16, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Sikar district of Rajasthan at around 00.44 am on Friday (August 7). The quake occurred some 26 kilometers from Sikar.

