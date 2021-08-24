हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Greater Noida

Minor boy falls to death from 12th floor on first birthday in Noida

According to officials, the boy had turned one on Monday and his family had planned a celebration to mark the occasion with some friends and relatives joining them at their residence.

Minor boy falls to death from 12th floor on first birthday in Noida
Representational Image

NOIDA: A one-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell off space between staircase from the 12th floor of his building here on his first birthday on Monday (August 24), turning celebrations into grief for his family, police officials said. The boy lived in a high-rise society in the Bisrakh area in Greater Noida (West) where the incident took place during the day while his family and relatives were decorating the house, the officials said.

"While playing in the common area on the 12th floor of the building outside his flat, the child reached the staircase and fell down the space between the iron handrails that run horizontally parallel," a police spokesperson said. "The boy fell down on the ground floor of the building, leading to his death," the spokesperson said.

According to officials, the boy had turned one on Monday and his family had planned a celebration to mark the occasion with some friends and relatives joining them at their residence.

Upon being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot immediately, police said. The body was later sent for a post-mortem and further legal proceedings were underway, police added. 

