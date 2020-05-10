Mission Sagar: India’s helping hand across Indian Ocean amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: As part of the Indian govt's outreach amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Naval Ship 'Kesari' on Sunday (May 10, 2020) departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, and Comoros, to provide food items, COVID-19 related medicines including HCQ tablets and special ayurvedic medicines with medical assistance teams embarked.

This deployment as ‘Mission Sagar’, is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the region and builds on the excellent relations existing between these countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties. As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari would enter the Port of Male in the Republic of Maldives, to provide them 600 tons of food provisions. India and Maldives are close maritime neighbours with strong and extremely cordial defence and diplomatic relations.

In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of the Governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of Covid-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched to the Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian Government to fight this crisis.

The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles.

The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Minister Modi's vision of security and growth for all in the region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.