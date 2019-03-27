Mission Shakti: DRDO's indigenous ASAT was 3-stage missile with rocket boosters

New Delhi: India became only the fourth country in the world to successfully test a satellite-killer missile. The missile was developed in-house by Defence Research and Development Organisation scientists.

The test was conducted on Wednesday from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha and a three-stage missile was used, informed Ministry of Defence. "A DRDO-developed Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors has confirmed that the mission met all its objectives," said a release issued by the Ministry.

The release further said that the test 'has demonstrated India’s capability to defend its assets in outer space.'

India now joins an elite and exclusive list of three other countries - the US, Russia and China - with anti-satellite weapons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, had informed of the test. In his address, PM Modi had said that India is a true space power now and assured that the test was only for defence purposes.