Mizo National Front, ZPM Instruments For RSS To Enter Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
AIZAWL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence about the party's victory in the Mizoram assembly polls and alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front(MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) "are the instruments for the RSS and BJP to enter" the northeastern state. Addressing a press conference here, Rahul Gandhi said that the assembly poll on November 7 is about defending the idea of Mizoram.

"Both the parties ZPM (Zoram People's Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for BJP and RSS to enter the state (Mizoram). Congress party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because we are ideologically completely against the BJP," he said. Gandhi urged people to "foil BJP's game".

"This election is about defending the idea of Mizoram. It is about protecting your freedom, tradition and religion. Please ensure that the BJP's game is foiled! The Congress has fought the BJP-RSS truth and nail. It is the party that is most aggressively attacked by the BJP," he said. MNF is an ally of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance.

The Congress leader said that the party will win in all five states where elections will be held next month. "We're going to win in Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There's huge support for our government's work in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. I see a huge upsurge against the BJP across the states," he said.

Gandhi arrived in poll-bound Mizoram yesterday on a two-day visit. In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3. 

