Mizoram extends partial lockdown in Aizawl till September 18, reopens religious places, details here

New Delhi: The partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been extended, along with certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state, an official said. The Mizoram government has extended COVID-19 curbs in the state till September 18, with a few relaxations.

The earlier imposed restrictions were in place in the northeastern state from August 20 till Saturday, following which on Sunday the state government issued a new set of guidelines for COVID-19 in Mizoram, he said.

According to the new guidelines, the educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area. But schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes.

The official also announced that the places of worship have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city, adding that churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state's tally to 63,784, revealed the state’s health bulletin. One more fatality raised the death toll to 223, it said.

The northeastern state now has 10,318 active cases, while 53,243 people have recovered from the disease. The state has conducted more than 8.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date, and over 6.58 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

