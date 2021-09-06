हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Mizoram extends partial lockdown in Aizawl till September 18, reopens religious places, details here

The Mizoram government has extended COVID-19 curbs in the state till September 18, with a few relaxations in the state. 

Mizoram extends partial lockdown in Aizawl till September 18, reopens religious places, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been extended, along with certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state, an official said. The Mizoram government has extended COVID-19 curbs in the state till September 18, with a few relaxations. 

The earlier imposed restrictions were in place in the northeastern state from August 20 till Saturday, following which on Sunday the state government issued a new set of guidelines for COVID-19 in Mizoram, he said.

According to the new guidelines, the educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area. But schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes.

The official also announced that the places of worship have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city, adding that churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state's tally to 63,784, revealed the state’s health bulletin. One more fatality raised the death toll to 223, it said.

The northeastern state now has 10,318 active cases, while 53,243 people have recovered from the disease. The state has conducted more than 8.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date, and over 6.58 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 lockdownPartial lockoutMizorameducational institutionsReligious places
Next
Story

DGCA wants the height of Vasant Kunj building reduced, RWA gears up for legal fight

Must Watch

PT23M

Sunday Ki Badi Story: Heavy fighting is underway in Afghanistan's Panjshir valley